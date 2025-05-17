Ulster battle as Nathan Green and Niall Creggan target Tandragee points

By Maurice Montgomery
Published 17th May 2025, 01:47 BST
​Eight points divide Donaghcloney youngster Niall Creggan and Seaforde rider Nathan Green at the top of the Jet Products Yamaha Ulster Championship Motocross Expert Open Class ahead of today’s Tandragee MX Park date.

The meeting, promoted by the North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club with a morning start time of 11 o’clock, runs the new format of two long races and one sprint race.

David Anderson leads the Clogher Valley Windows and Airport Road Circle K Semi-Expert Open Class, while Andrew Boyd has a comfortable lead in the Clubman MX1 Open Class sponsored by Robinson Concrete/Straid Contracts.

Fifteen points split the top three of Alex Jellie, Paul Gray and Luke Stockdale in the Stephen Russell MX Clubman MX2 class.

Round four of the Ulster Motocross Championship will take place this weekend at Tandragee MX Park. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)placeholder image
Looking ahead, North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club and South Down Motocross Club have joined forces to run a three-round Start Solar Summer Supercross Series powered by Plews Tyres and Monster Energy

Two rounds will be held at Tandragee Motocross Park over July 25th and 30, with the Grand Final at Loughbrickland MX Track on August 20, with racing starting at 6 o’clock each evening and a £10 entry fee per car.

The programme will feature five classes from SX Pro Open to SX Juniors for 6-11 year olds on 65cc machines.

There will be overall awards for the youth and SX Support classes, plus a ‘Plews Tyres Dash for Cash’ with £500 for the winner then £300 and £200 over the remaining rostrum spots.

It is understood a number of cross-channel riders have signalled interest.

The overall SX Pro Open Class winner will take home £1000, second place £750 and third £500, courtesy of Start Solar.

SX Clubman Pro Class offers £150, £100, £50 over the top three - with the series rewards of £300, £200 and £100, all courtesy of 360 Events Ltd.

Youth riders will receive awards at each round, with World Supercross Championship tickets for London in October including flights and hotel towards each overall class champion.

At the North Armagh events, there will be collection points for designated charity the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Service.

