Ulster GP: Davey Todd 'so lucky' to escape with minor injuries after Superbike crash

Rising road racing prospect Davey Todd was released from hospital on Sunday following his crash in the Superbike race at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old came off the Burrows Engineering Suzuki at the Deer’s Leap, forcing a red flag.

Although feeling battered and bruised, Todd said he was simply relieved to escape relatively unscathed after the frightening high-speed crash.

“I think it was the wind that caught me out because I didn’t do anything different than I had done on every other lap,” Todd told the News Letter.

“I just seemed to run wide and I can’t tell you any more than that – it just happened and that’s about the extent of what I know about it.

“I’m just relieved to be honest that I was so lucky to get away with it.

“I’ve no broken bones, just a few minor fractures I’ve been told, and some ligament damage and quite a few stitches, but I can’t really complain,” he added.

“It’s one of those things that can happen in racing and now the plan is to just focus on getting back to full fitness as fast as I possibly can.”

Todd had finished in a strong fourth in the earlier Superstock race, only four tenths of a second behind Conor Cummins as the pair disputed third.

He was a retirement from the Supersport race while in contention for the top six on the Burrows Honda CBR600RR.

The British Supermoto frontrunner had qualified on the front row in third for the Superstock race and also impressed in Superbike qualifying, slotting into fifth position on the grid behind David Johnson (Tyco BMW HP4 Race).

Todd has not given up hope of competing at the Classic TT on the Isle of Man.