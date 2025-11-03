The legendary Ulster Grand Prix is poised for a sensational return at the historic Dundrod course in 2027 following confirmation of a fresh plan to revive the event by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) with Stormont backing.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race was last run in 2019, when England’s Peter Hickman won an unprecedented seven races and re-established the 7.4-mile course as the fastest in the world with a record lap of 136.415mph.

The news comes as a massive boost for the sport, which has already been on the upturn following a difficult few years underpinned by the Covid pandemic and insurance challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the Tandragee 100 returned to the calendar in Co Armagh for the first time since 2022, while the Mid Antrim 150 is set to take place on the Clough course in 2026, complementing the Cookstown 100, North West 200 and Armoy meetings.

Pictured at the announcement of plans to run the Ulster Grand Prix in 2027 are (from left) Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly and Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons with MCUI officials Mark Harrison and Mark Sanlon at Parliament Buildings, Stormont. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Now, motorcycling fans can look forward to the much-coveted revival of the Ulster Grand Prix, which is one of road racing’s big three majors along with the NW200 and Isle of Man TT.

The 2027 Ulster GP will be promoted by the MCUI’s Ulster Centre Sports Promotion company, with a team of top promoters and officials from 17 clubs affiliated to the Ulster Centre coming together to oversee the running of the event.

The venture has the support of the Office of the First and Deputy First Ministers – Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly – and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, plus a raft of bodies including Sport NI, 2&4 Wheel Motorsport, Northern Ireland Sports Forum, Department of Infrastructure, Tourism NI, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and further MLAs, Aldermen, the PSNI and local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the MCUI (UC) said that while it would be “no mean feat” to resurrect the race, there was confidence the event – which marked its 100th anniversary in 2022 – would make its comeback in the summer of 2027.

The Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod was last held in 2019 when Peter Hickman (60) won a record seven races. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“The famous Dundrod 7.4-mile course is set to host the Ulster Grand Prix in the summer of 2027 set in Lisburn & Castlereagh City council boundaries, and under the guidance from the MCUI (UC) and promoted by our Ulster Centre Sports Promotions company,” the statement read.

“A team of our best race promoters and officials will be brought together, picked from the 17 clubs affiliated to the MCUI (UC) to oversee the running of the event.”

It continued: “There will be a meeting very soon with the residents to discuss the event plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event safety plans and course risk assessments and funding applications will take up many hours over the next 12-18 months to ensure that the event has the best rider and spectator safety structures and practices in place for the event.”

Welcoming the news, the Deputy First Minister said she commended the efforts of the MCUI and looked forward to the return of the famous old race.

“I commend the work of the MCUI in their efforts to see the return of the Ulster Grand Prix to our roads,” said Little-Pengelly.

“This event is more than a race — it’s a celebration of our sporting heritage, our passion for motorsport, and the community spirit that makes road racing in Northern Ireland unique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would warmly welcome its return and the boost it will bring to our local economy, tourism, and pride.”

Minister Lyons said there was “real optimism” the UGP would be part of the road racing calendar once again in less than two years’ time.

“I have been greatly encouraged by the work and commitment of the MCUI, which gives me real optimism that we will once again see the Ulster Grand Prix return to the local road racing calendar, bringing high-speed excitement back to the famously fast Dundrod Circuit,” he said.

“Northern Ireland has a rich and internationally recognised heritage of road racing and the possibility of seeing this iconic event return is something that will be welcomed by fans, competitors and communities alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to continued engagement with MCUI, building on some of my previous work with the motorsport sector which included £187,000 allocated last year and £400,000 this year to improve safety measures for both riders and spectators at these events.

“A revived Ulster Grand Prix will not only deliver thrilling sport for fans at home and abroad but would once again showcase Northern Ireland on the global stage.”

A statement from 2&4 Wheel Motorsport said the Ulster GP was steeped in “motorsport history across the globe”.

“The Directors of 2&4 Wheel Motorsport support and welcome the new that the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) Ltd are committed to the Ulster Grand Prix returning in summer 2027,” it read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A fantastic event entrenched with motorsport history across the globe.”

Dessie Stewart, who is the driving force behind the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club, said the “hard work starts now” to bring the race back in 2027.

“On behalf of the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club, we congratulate the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (UC) Ltd and Ulster Centre Sports Promotions for their lead role in a planned return for the Ulster Grand Prix on the Dundrod Circuit in 2027.

“This race - one of Northern Ireland's greatest sporting events - has been sadly missed from the calendar by all pure Road Racing enthusiastic not least the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club members, who over the past sux years have continued in their devotion and belief for it's return.