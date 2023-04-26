News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
44 minutes ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
3 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
3 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
4 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
4 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights

Ulster Grand Prix: Tourism NI says 'approval was in place' to offer funding pending 'clarification' on several issues

Tourism NI says approval was in place to offer funding to the Ulster Grand Prix once a number of issues had been clarified.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

On Tuesday night, the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club announced that the road race, due to have taken place from August 18-19, had been cancelled for a fourth straight year.

A statement from the club said the decision was taken after the event had been ‘undermined by two specific issues’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These were identified as a failure to obtain a copy of the public liability insurance policy in place for NI motorcycle racing in 2023 from the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre), and ‘ongoing uncertainty around funding for the event from Tourism NI’ following an application to TNI ‘last December as required’.

The Ulster Grand Prix was last held at the Dundrod circuit in August 2019The Ulster Grand Prix was last held at the Dundrod circuit in August 2019
The Ulster Grand Prix was last held at the Dundrod circuit in August 2019
Most Popular

On Wednesday, Tourism NI said it ‘regretted’ the club’s decision to call off the race, which was last held in 2019.

A statement said: ‘Tourism NI regrets the decision of the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club to cancel the Ulster Grand Prix.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The Club was advised on 17 April 2023 by Tourism NI that a number of issues remained to be clarified, including insurance cover and financial viability.

‘On the basis that these issues were addressed satisfactorily, approval was in place within Tourism NI to offer funding to the Club for the staging of the UGP in 2023’.

The News Letter has approached MCUI (UC) chairman John Dillon for comment.

Read More
READ MORE