Ulster Superbikes: Alastair Seeley bags treble at Bishopscourt

Seeley won both Superbike races on the IFS Yamaha to maintain his unbeaten run of seven wins this season, and also triumphed on the Life Pass Yamaha with a commanding success in the first Supersport race.

The record 24-time North West 200 winner saw off Ali Kirk (AKR/McCurry BMW) to win the opening Superbike race by almost three seconds, with Dungannon’s Stephen McAdoo riding an excellent race to finish third.

Seeley again had the edge over Kirk in race two, which was delayed after the heavens opened at the Co Down circuit.

Alastair Seeley (IFS Yamaha) leads Ali Kirk (AKR/McCurry Racing BMW) at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

However, in damp conditions, his winning margin on this occasion was cut to just under one second as Kirk chased him home. Jonny Campbell impressed in third as he held on to claim the final podium place ahead of Cookstown’s Gary McCoy.

McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean was fifth in both races.

Seeley ran away with the opening Supersport race, pulling ahead on every lap and eventually winning by more than 10 seconds from McCoy, with Mark Conlin third.

Young prospect Cameron Dawson was fourth ahead of Magherafelt man Paul Jordan, who was riding a Yamaha R6 for Prez Racing.

Seeley’s bid for a four-timer was thwarted when McCoy held his nerve in the wet to win the second Supersport race by 4.5s from the championship leader. Christian Elkin finished on his own in third.

The event was the Temple Club’s 100th anniversary meeting, with Seeley picking up the Temple 100 Cup for his Superbike victories.