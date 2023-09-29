Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballymena’s Jason Lynn clinched the Superbike crown for the first time at the previous round at Kirkistown on the Ards Peninsula a fortnight ago, sealing a double on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki to put the outcome beyond doubt with two rounds to spare.

However, Lynn isn’t quite over the line in the Supersport class as he bids to seal a championship brace on Jason McCaw’s Yamaha R6.

The 26-year-old has a comfortable advantage of 30 points over McAdoo Racing’s Korie McGreevy, who missed the two Sunday Supersport races at the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial meeting in July in keeping with the beliefs of Winston McAdoo’s Cookstown-based team.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) won both Supersport races at the previous round of the Ulster Superbike Chammpionship at Kirkistown from Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha). Picture: Derek Wilson Photography.

McGreevy has won eight races on the Kawasaki ZX-6R to Lynn’s six victories and the former British Junior Superstock champion will still feel has a chance of claiming the title with four races still to go.

McGreevy, who has re-signed with the McAdoo team for the 2024 season, edged out Lynn for a double at Kirkistown at the previous round by a tenth of a second on each occasion.

Lynn is a former three-time Irish Supersport champion but he is having to ride harder than ever on the ex-Alastair Seeley Yamaha this year to fight with McGreevy for the title.

“All year it’s been so close between us and I think has only been one race when the gap between us was more than a second, and that was at Kirkistown,” Lynn said.

“The rest of the year it’s been under a second and we’ve been swapping paint all season.

“Korie’s a British champion and it’s nice to have that close racing with him at home.

“It wasn’t the plan to do both championships all season but we stuck at it on the 600 and now it’d be nice to try and win that for Jason [McCaw] too.”

McGreevy – also second in the Superbike standings behind Lynn – tightened his grip on the Supertwin title with a double on the McAdoo Kawasaki as part of a fantastic four-timer at Kirkistown.

He now has a lead of 37 points over Aaron Spence, with Christian Elkin 23 points further back in third.

Young guns Jack Burrows and Ruben Sherman-Boyd wrapped up the Moto3 and Supersport 300 championships respectively last time out.

Promoted by the Enniskillen Club, a full programme of championship races will be held, with practice due to commence from 9am. Racing is scheduled to get underway at approximately 11:30am.