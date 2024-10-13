Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Moto3 World Champion Danny Kent excelled in the wet conditions at Brands Hatch on Saturday to clinch his maiden success in the British Superbike Championship and a breakthrough victory for Northern Ireland’s Mar-Train Racing Team on the McAMS Yamaha.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

Kent, who recently signed for a second season with the Lisburn-based team in 2025, took control from the halfway point of the 20-lap race and eventually won by 1.6s from Ryan Vickers (OMG Yamaha).

Mar-Train Racing won the British Supersport title in 2013 with Scotsman Stuart Easton and repeated the feat in 2022, when Dublin’s Jack Kennedy was crowned champion.

Kennedy spearheaded the Co Down team’s transition to the British Superbike Championship in 2023, finishing 10th overall and sealing a best result of fourth in the Sprint race at the Donington Park Showdown round.

Mar-Train Racing Yamaha team owner Tim Martin celebrates on the podium at Brands Hatch with Danny Kent. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

English rider Kent was signed for the 2024 campaign and has improved the team’s result, with the 30-year-old currently fourth in the standings with two races remaining.

Kent’s results this season have included four runner-up finishes and four thirds, and team owner Tim Martin feels there is more to come.

“We’re really pleased to pick up our first win in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship,” he said.

“Danny rode a great race and controlled it really well when confronted with pressure from Ryan Vickers. The team gave him a great bike, so a huge credit to them for all of their hard work.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our sponsors for helping us get this far. It’s nice to get that first win out of the way and do that during the final weekend of our first year with the backing of McAMS.

“Hopefully, we can build on today’s effort and achieve more of the same tomorrow.”

Kent, from Tetbury in Gloucestershire, marked his 100th BSB race in the perfect style by securing his first victory in the class.

“It’s an amazing feeling to have achieved my first Bennetts British Superbike Championship win,” Kent said.

“I feel over the moon with my performance today, and I can’t thank the team enough for giving me a package capable of fighting at the front.

“It’s been a long time coming, not through lack of trying; sometimes you just need everything to align. Today was one of those days.

“I’m really happy for McAMS Racing, to share our debut win together is a great way to spend the final round of 2024,” he added.