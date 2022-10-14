However, as always when a Non-Irish Qualifier (NIQ) signs, it raises the question of the amount of game time younger players will get to allow them to develop.

Exactly how last week’s announcement will affect the game time of Eric O’Sullivan or Callum Reid remains to be seen, although both are named in front of Sutherland for Saturday’s clash with the Lions at Ellis Park (1pm k/o).

Back row Nick Timoney feels there is a fine balance between marquee signings and the development of younger players.

Ulster back row Nick Timoney.

The Ireland loose forward has seen the likes of Marcell Coetzee, Duane Vermeulen and Jordi Murphy being signed but Timoney’s form means he is a regular in the Ulster team and has led to him being capped for his country.

“If you go back three seasons ago, me and Marcell weren't on the pitch at the same time for the guts of a year, so there is definitely a cost to it – nothing is free,” Timoney said.

“You can't just bring in someone of international quality, it's going to cost someone ultimately, that's the reality of it.

“With that comes a realisation and maybe it's easier to say in my position with there being three back-row spots, it puts pressure on you to offer something that can’t be ignored.

“That's tough if you're in a position like scrum-half and Ruan Pienaar comes in,” he added.

“Does Paul Marshall play for Ireland as many times as he could? Maybe not.

“But you can never put one individual above the team to an extent.

“There's definitely a huge benefit to the wider group of someone like that coming in.

“In certain elements there may be a benefit to the person that they're knocking back in the pecking order in that they can learn stuff from them but in general playing is going to probably more valuable to that individual person.”

Timoney, though, ultimately believes that talent will eventually shine through.

“If you're good enough you'll find your way in somewhere,” he said.

"I guess it pushed that mindset, competition pushes everyone forward.

“So I'd say it's always a net positive to bring in a player, but someone is going to lose out.

“For me to get better it's [a question of] can I push myself to do things better, harder, faster and with more intensity.

“If that manifests itself by coming in on a Monday and feeling like I need to step up a gear and act that out through the week, and if that brings other people along with mem, then that is a huge benefit.”

David McCann, Marcus Rea and Duane Vermeulen form the starting back row while there is a rare start at tight head prop for Gareth Milasinovich.

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Gareth Milasinovich, Alan O’Connor (CAPT), Sam Carter, Dave McCann, Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen.