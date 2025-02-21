Lisburn man Sam Finlay has been ever-present in Davey Todd’s corner since the popular English rider burst onto the road racing scene.

Todd made his debut between the hedges in 2017 at the Skerries 100 in Co Dublin on the Longshot Racing Kawasaki and went on to join John Burrows’ respected Dungannon-based outfit in 2018, when he marked himself out as a future Isle of Man TT winner in the making.

Todd lapped the Mountain Course at 128.379mph to become the then second fastest newcomer ever at the event behind Peter Hickman.

The Saltburn rider also took the title of fastest newcomer at the North West 200 and Southern 100 during a memorable season in Burrows’ team.

Sam Finlay (right) celebrates with Davey Todd and the Milwaukee BMW team following his victory in the Senior race at the Isle of Man TT in 2024. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

In 2019, he clinched his first major roads victory in the Supersport class at the North West 200 and continued on an upward trajectory at the TT, where he finally sealed a breakthrough triumph in the Superstock race in 2024 before claiming a dream success in the blue riband Senior finale on the Milwaukee BMW.

Todd, who won the National Superstock 1000 Championship for the second time last year for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing squad, is riding for the newly-established 8Ten Racing BMW team in 2025 alongside Peter Hickman after the duo parted company from Faye Ho’s FHO Racing outfit.

Businessman Finlay has a long involvement in the sport stretching back decades to when he worked as a mechanic for Johnny Rea.

He also ran his own road racing team, mentoring riders including Guy Martin, Adrian Archibald, Liam Quinn and Conor Cummins.

However, Finlay rates Todd as a cut above them all.

Recalling his first meeting with the young prospect, Finlay said: “It was one Friday when Maria Costello came down to the shop and she had Davey with her.

“Carl Phillips had been doing rounds of that Superstock 600 Championship and I’d heard him talking about this boy Davey Todd, saying he was quick.

“I never thought much about it but then Maria came down and introduced us and said he was a young up and coming lad.

“So we shook hands and around that time Davey was riding for Harry Corbett [Longshot Racing]. I threw Davey a few quid and told him to get my name on his helmet, and I had these Arai helmet stickers at the time.

“So I gave him a Whitemountain Land Rover sticker and £500 along with it, and that’s how it all started.”

Finlay helped to secure a place in Burrows’ team for Todd in 2018 and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I took an interest in Davey from day one when I met him,” he continued.

“Maria was asking if I’d any ideas on how we could get Davey up the ladder a bit and I sent John Burrows a text.

“So that’s how that came about and it planted the seed for John, and Davey joined John’s team in 2018.

“Davey would always stay at our house every time he was in Northern Ireland.

“I haven’t really given Davey a massive amount of money over the years but what I do give him is advice and support, and because I’ve a good knowledge of the industry he relates to me and he asks my opinion on things.

“I’m involved in all of Davey’s racing affairs and probably the best way to describe it is that I’m almost like an unofficial manager to Davey.

“I just think a lot of Davey and he’s good to me.”

Finlay has been around motorcycle road racing for a long time but in Todd, he sees a rider who has the X-factor.

“Davey is just up there, he’s the full monty,” he said. “He’s a lovely lad, he’s got talent, and he just gives me a great buzz when I watch him racing.

“When my son raced cars over the years that was a big part of my life. He’ll be 29 in June and he raced cars since he was eight, and the enjoyment that he gave me over the years was incredible.

“He was good at what he done from karts right through until he quit.

“When Davey came along then he sort of filled that void and he’s just unreal as a person.

“He’s never changed since day one. He’s real good fun to be with and we just have a good laugh. He’s a great kid.

“I just want him to be safe because it’s a high-risk game and that’s why I always talk about there being a lot of water to come under the bridge and not looking too far ahead,” Finlay added.

