Update issued on injured British Supersport rider Josh Day following crash at Donington Park

Day is continuing to be treated in the Major Trauma Unit at Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham following an incident in the Sprint race at Donington Park last Saturday.

A statement was issued by event organisers MSRV on behalf of the injured rider’s family on Thursday morning.

It said: “Josh has now been moved out of the intensive care unit and continues his recovery in the Major Trauma Unit at Queens Medical Centre Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Supersport rider Josh Day. Picture: David Yeomans.

“Josh has undergone surgery to his jaw which has been deemed a success. His condition continues to improve and he has been speaking to members of his family.

“He will have further rest and the next stage of his recovery will be with the physio team, who will be working to get him on his feet again.