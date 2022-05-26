Update issued on injured British Supersport rider Josh Day following crash at Donington Park

British Supersport rider Josh Day has undergone surgery and has been moved out of intensive care.

By Kyle White
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:25 am
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:30 am

Day is continuing to be treated in the Major Trauma Unit at Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham following an incident in the Sprint race at Donington Park last Saturday.

A statement was issued by event organisers MSRV on behalf of the injured rider’s family on Thursday morning.

It said: “Josh has now been moved out of the intensive care unit and continues his recovery in the Major Trauma Unit at Queens Medical Centre Nottingham.

British Supersport rider Josh Day. Picture: David Yeomans.

“Josh has undergone surgery to his jaw which has been deemed a success. His condition continues to improve and he has been speaking to members of his family.

“He will have further rest and the next stage of his recovery will be with the physio team, who will be working to get him on his feet again.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their messages of support during this time.”

