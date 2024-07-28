Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Offaly’s Kevin Keyes completed a double in the Principal Insurance Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello Park after holding off Brian McCormack to win the final race of the weekend.

Keyes, who qualified on pole on the Daracore Racing Yamaha R1, battled throughout the eight-lap race with Waterford man McCormack (Roadhouse Macau BMW) at the International Circuit as they pulled away from Emmett O’Grady in third.

The outcome went down to the final lap when a mistake thwarted McCormack’s plan of attack, although he still mounted a charge on the run to the line, losing out by only a tenth of a second.

O’Grady finished third on the TAG Racing Honda, eight seconds down, with Alan Kenny (TMR Yamaha) 1.5s further behind.

Kevin Keyes clinched a Superbike double on the Daracore Racing Yamaha at Mondello Park. Picture: Baylon McCaughey

Keyes said: “I love a tight race and there’s nothing like battling side-by-side and Brian’s a serious hard rider.

“When you have to really push to try and beat someone it makes the race really fun.”

Runner-up McCormack said he wasn’t prepared to make any rash lunges at the last corner after he ‘messed up’ at the penultimate corner.

“I gave the middle of the race a bit of a break and I was confident I could catch him on the brakes in a couple of places so I said right, give yourself a break and go for it, but Kevin is riding amazing,” he said.

Brian McCormack on the Roadhouse Macau BMW

“I left it too late and messed up the second last corner and was on the kerb, and there was no grip out there so I wasn’t going to try and do something silly into the last corner.

“I tried to go around the outside which never really works but I’d no other options so I just gave it a go to see what would have happened.

“Kevin’s riding great, Emmet (O’Grady) is riding great so it’s been a good day and we’re all home in one piece.”

McCormack will miss the next round of the series from August 24-25 due to a clash with the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man.

Keyes won the earlier Superbike race on Sunday by 4.2s from McCormack, with O’Grady again in third.

On Saturday, McCormack took the win on his BMW by only 0.208s from Keyes in another close finish as Kenny clinched the final rostrum place ahead of O’Grady.