The development comes after council agreed to provide £96,000 of additional in-kind backing to the Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race last week, culminating in a total financial contribution to the event of £275,000.

In the summer, race chief Mervyn Whyte had warned the local authority there was a “huge question mark” over next year’s race unless extra support was provided to event organisers Coleraine and District Motor Club.

After council voted to support his proposal, which crucially included an undertaking to oversee the set-up of the 8.9-mile course after long-standing course build manager John Adams stepped down from his role, Limavady man Whyte said he was “well pleased” by the outcome.

A council decision to increase its financial contribution to the 2023 North West 200 is facing a legal challenge.

“We get a lot of support from council in-kind and this will get us over the line for 2023, and we’ll move forward from there,” Whyte said after council voted in favour of the extra funding.

“I think it leaves the North West 200 on a good footing moving forward and I’m well pleased with how things went, so it’s full steam ahead for 2023.”

Whyte’s proposal faced significant opposition from Sinn Fein, SDLP and independent councillors but was initially passed by 21 votes to 11, with three abstentions.

However, the event is now hanging in the balance once more.

North West 200 race chief Mervyn Whyte

Two ‘call-in’ requests were initiated over the weekend, which requires council to re-evaluate their decision.

A total of six signatures were required to bring the challenge, with the signatories consisting of three independent and three SDLP councillors.

Among the councillors’ concerns is a lack of information regarding the event’s accounts and the legality of entering into a partnership with a limited company (Coleraine and District Motor Club).

Council will now take legal judgement on the decision before the matter comes before a full council meeting again.

Earlier this year, a funding package of £800,000 earmarked for the Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200 was not given final approval by Tourism NI.