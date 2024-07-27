WATCH: Davey Todd, Mike Browne and Jamie Coward in Supersport podium reception at Armoy Road Races

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 27th Jul 2024, 18:23 BST
The Supersport podium reception at Armoy on Saturday as Davey Todd took the first of his three wins from runner-up Mike Browne and Jamie Coward.

Todd also won the Open Superbike and feature ‘Race of Legends’ for a treble and set a new outright lap record at over 109mph.

