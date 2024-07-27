WATCH: Davey Todd, Mike Browne and Jamie Coward in Supersport podium reception at Armoy Road Races
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Supersport podium reception at Armoy on Saturday as Davey Todd took the first of his three wins from runner-up Mike Browne and Jamie Coward.
Todd also won the Open Superbike and feature ‘Race of Legends’ for a treble and set a new outright lap record at over 109mph.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.