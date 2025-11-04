Northern Ireland sporting legend Michael Dunlop has been left ‘deeply honoured’ after receiving his MBE from King Charles at Windsor Park for services to motorcycle racing.

Dunlop – the most successful rider in Isle of Man TT history with 33 wins after last year breaking the record set by his uncle Joey – posted a message on social media in recognition of the Royal Investiture.

It read: “I’m deeply honoured to have received my MBE today from His Majesty the King. It’s a privilege to have my work and achievements recognised in this way”.

Following June’s confirmation of the award in the King’s Birthday Honours, Dunlop told PA: “What an honour it is to be named in the King’s Birthday Honours list and to receive an MBE.

“I’ve spent years pushing through every high and low life could throw at me. No matter the challenge, I’ve always given everything 100 per cent on and off the track.

“To now be recognised in this way is a privilege beyond words.

“From the beginning, I’ve driven myself to become the best rider I can be, with the goal of becoming the greatest at the TT.

"At the same time, I’ve always carried the pride of keeping the Dunlop name at the top of the sport.

Michael Dunlop is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises services to motorcycle racing. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

“This journey hasn’t been easy but the results speak for themselves.

"I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s played a part in it: my team, my sponsors, my family, my friends, and the fans who’ve stood by me through it all.”

At a special Ballymoney homecoming event over 2024 in celebration of Dunlop’s milestone achievement of surpassing Joey’s Isle of Man TT 26-win tally, which had stood from 2000, he spoke of his personal pride: “Being able to surpass Joey’s record has been the highlight of my career so far...every road racer aspired to beat him and it means a lot to me on a personal level that I was the one who was able to do it.