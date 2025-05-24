WATCH: Heavens open in Ballymoney but massive crowds line streets for Joey Dunlop Parade of Champions celebration event

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 24th May 2025, 18:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Thousands of motorcycle fans lined the streets in Ballymoney on Saturday for the Joey 25 Celebration event held in honour of Northern Ireland sporting legend Joey Dunlop, who lost his life in a racing accident almost 25 years ago on July 2, 2000.

Stars including World Superbike champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea led a Parade of Champions on Joey’s former racing machines through the Co Antrim town, with huge crowds turning out despite heavy rain in the evening after a memorable day in the road racing icon’s home town.

Related topics:Joey DunlopNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice