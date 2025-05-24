Thousands of motorcycle fans lined the streets in Ballymoney on Saturday for the Joey 25 Celebration event held in honour of Northern Ireland sporting legend Joey Dunlop, who lost his life in a racing accident almost 25 years ago on July 2, 2000.

Stars including World Superbike champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea led a Parade of Champions on Joey’s former racing machines through the Co Antrim town, with huge crowds turning out despite heavy rain in the evening after a memorable day in the road racing icon’s home town.