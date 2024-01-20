WATCH: Michael Dunlop presented with Greenlight Television King of the Roads trophy at Irish Motorbike Awards
Michael Dunlop was presented with the Greenlight Television King of the Roads trophy at the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast on Friday night at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Dunlop was a double winner on the night after his MD Racing outfit received the Team of the Year award following a memorable year in 2023, when he won four races at the Isle of Man TT to become the second most successful rider in the history of the event with 25 wins, one behind his legendary uncle Joey’s longdstanding record.