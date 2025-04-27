Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) was leading Michael Dunlop (MD Racing BMW) on the second lap of the Open A Superbike race at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday when the red flag went out following a crash for Irish rider Damian Horan.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NI Air Ambulance was called to the scene of the incident at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone.

The first Irish road race of the year was hit by a spate of red flag crashes, but an official source said none of the competitors involved sustained life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the day, the Air Ambulance also attended the scene of a crash involving Scottish rider Donald MacFadyen.