WATCH: Michael Sweeney leads Michael Dunlop at Cookstown 100 as red flag stops Open A Superbike race
Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) was leading Michael Dunlop (MD Racing BMW) on the second lap of the Open A Superbike race at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday when the red flag went out following a crash for Irish rider Damian Horan.
The NI Air Ambulance was called to the scene of the incident at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone.
The first Irish road race of the year was hit by a spate of red flag crashes, but an official source said none of the competitors involved sustained life-threatening injuries.
Earlier in the day, the Air Ambulance also attended the scene of a crash involving Scottish rider Donald MacFadyen.
The Open A Superbike race was not restarted but Dunlop later won the feature Cookstown 100 Superbike race on his new BMW from Sweeney.
