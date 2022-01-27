William Dunlop memorial statue set to be unveiled in Ballymoney

The statue will be erected in the Joey and Robert Dunlop Memorial Gardens in Ballymoney.

One of motorcycling’s most popular and respected riders, William was tragically killed in a crash during practice for the Skerries 100 near Dublin in July 2018.

The 32-year-old was a multiple winner at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, and also notched up 108 Irish national road racing victories during his career.

William Dunlop was tragically killed following a crash at the Skerries 100 in 2018.

His death was the latest blow to the legendary Dunlop family after 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula One world champion Joey died following a crash in Estonia in 2000, while his brother Robert lost his life in a crash in practice at the North West 200 in 2008.

Robert - a former British 125 champion - was a 15-time winner at the NW200 and won five times at the TT, although his career prospects were severely hampered by a serious accident at the TT in 1994, which restricted him to the smallest capacity 125cc machines.

William’s younger brother Michael continues to fly the flag for the Dunlop dynasty and is the third most successful rider ever at the TT with 19 victories.

