WATCH: William Dunlop statue unveiled in Ballymoney by his brother Michael and mum Louise

The permanent memorial, created by Scottish sculptor David Annand, was uncovered by William’s brother Michael and his mother, Louise.

One of the most popular riders in road racing, William tragically lost his life aged 32 following a crash in practice at the Skerries 100 in County Dublin in 2018.

His partner, Janine Brolly, and uncle Jim were in attendance on Friday, where a large crowd of supporters gathered to watch the unveiling.

Ballymoney racer William Dunlop was tragically killed in an accident in 2018.

William’s statue stands next to that of his father Robert, who was killed at the North West 200 in 2008.

A multiple winner at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, William was one of Irish motorcycle racing’s top riders and his untimely death has left a huge void in the sport.

His younger brother Michael continues to fly the flag for the legendary Dunlop dynasty and is the third most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT with 19 wins, seven behind his uncle and all-time record holder Joey.

