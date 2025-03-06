World Superbike champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea headline special Joey Dunlop celebration event in Ballymoney in May
This year marks a quarter of a century since Joey tragically lost his life in a racing accident in Tallinn, Estonia on July 2, 2000.
The 48-year-old famously won the Formula One race at the Isle of Man TT only a few weeks previously as part of a memorable final treble that included victories in the 125cc and 250cc races to give him a remarkable 26 wins around the Mountain Course.
Hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Joey’s former rivals, team-mates and friends will ride 25 of his original racing machines in a closed road parade through Ballymoney town centre on Saturday, May 24.
The Joey 25 event is being held in conjunction with the five-time TT Formula One world champion’s family, who are pleased his life will be celebrated in his hometown.
“We couldn’t think of a better way to remember Joey than an event in his hometown,” said Joey’s wife Linda.
“This will be the biggest collection of Joey’s bikes that has ever been brought together, and to have so many of his friends and famous riders take part in this event is very special.
“This landmark anniversary of Joey’s passing is a really tough time for the family, and we would like to thank the local council for staging this event, which we hope thousands of people can enjoy.”
Four-time World Superbike champion Fogarty and record-breaking six-time champion Rea have already been confirmed for the event, with further names to be announced soon.
Rea, who is currently recovering from injury after breaking bones in his left foot in a crash during testing at Phillip Island in Australia last month, will ride Joey’s Isle of Man TT-winning TZ750 Yamaha.
“I am honoured to be on board one of Joey Dunlop’s machines at this celebration event in his hometown,” said Yamaha World Superbike star Rea.
“What a thrill to be able to ride his Isle of Man-winning Yamaha TZ750 around the streets of Ballymoney.
“Joey was a hero of mine growing up and he inspired so many riders from this country, including me, to achieve our dreams.”
The Joey 25 event takes place two weeks after the North West 200 during a busy period for the Borough and Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, the youngest mayor in the history of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said the celebration would be a fitting homage to Joey’s legacy as of one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever ambassadors.
“I am thrilled that the council has agreed to host an event in celebration of the achievements of the icon that was Joey Dunlop.
“Joey was a local hero and an incredible ambassador not just for Ballymoney, but for fans across our Council area and indeed the world. It is fitting that we celebrate his legacy.”
As part of the celebration there will be a Joey 25 exhibition featuring his memorabilia running from April in Ballymoney museum, while another parade of race bikes will be held at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down in August.
