World Superbike legend Jonathan Rea pays tribute to Joey Dunlop at star-studded Joey 25 Celebration in Ballymoney as thousands of fans line streets

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 24th May 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 11:33 BST

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea remembers Joey Dunlop as an “amazing” rider after appearing as one of the headline names at the special Joey 25 Celebration in Ballymoney on Saturday.

Thousands lined the streets of the Co Antrim town to pay homage to 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula One World Champion Joey as the 25th anniversary of his tragic passing approaches in July.

The Ulster sporting icon lost his life in a racing accident in Estonia on July 2, 2000 only weeks after winning his final three races at the TT, including a much coveted final victory in the Formula One race.

A star-studded guest list of riders turned out to participate in a Parade of Champions through Ballymoney town centre on Joey’s racing machines.

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea during the Joey 25 Celebration in his home town of Ballymoney in Co. Antrim today on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea during the Joey 25 Celebration in his home town of Ballymoney in Co. Antrim today on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)
Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea during the Joey 25 Celebration in his home town of Ballymoney in Co. Antrim today on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

Rea, who is the most successful World Superbike rider in history, was set to lead the parade – due to get underway at approximately 18:00 BST – on a Yamaha TZ750.

The 38-year-old Yamaha WSBK rider recalled playing with Joey’s sons Gary and Richard as their fathers enjoyed a post-race pint back in Joey’s racing heyday.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world, it’s amazing,” said Rea.

“I didn’t consider my wife was away on a hen party though, so I’ve got my two kids and dog in tow!

“I parked my van away up the town and came down and it’s the same buzz up at the top of the town as well – it’s immense really.

“I remember coming here when my dad raced against Joey and the racers would all come here to Joey’s bar for a pint or whatever. I would be playing with Richard and Gary [Joey’s sons], running around and being up trees and whatnot, just being a kid.

“So I knew Joey as Richard and Gary’s dad and always appreciated that he was a decent bloke but I couldn’t understand the magnitude that he left on racing until later years when I raced,” added the Ballyclare man.

“I was at the TT in 2000 with my dad, the year Joey swapped the Vimto Honda with the Honda Britain colours, and I remember that week that I first realised how amazing he was as a rider.”

A who’s who of motorcycle racing stars past and present included four-time World Superbike champion, North West 200 and Isle of Man TT winner Carl Fogarty, plus former Grand Prix riders Jeremy McWilliams and Ron Haslam.

