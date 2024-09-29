Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spain’s Alvaro Bautista edged out World Superbike Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final lap to win the Superpole race at Aragon in Spain as Jonathan Rea finished 12th.

Reigning champion Bautista, his Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega and Razgatlioglu fought it out on the final laps for victory at round 10 of the championship.

World Supersport champion Bulega set the early pace and was in a determined mood after a technical problem ruled him out of Saturday’s opening race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was soon taken on by Razgatlioglu on the ROKiT BMW and the two title contenders swapped places at the front.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alvaro Bautista won the Superpole race at Aragon in Spain on the Aruba.it Ducati

Bautista began to close in as the trio pulled clear of the pack and the two-time champion appeared to have something in reserve when he overtook team-mate Bulega on the penultimate lap before setting his sights on Razgatlioglu.

On the final lap, Bautista made his move at the last chicane, diving underneath the Turkish rider, who was unable to hit back on the long back straight as they blasted towards the final sweeping left-hand corner.

Bautista held on for only his third victory of the season by 0.088s as Razgatlioglu had to settle for the runner-up spot again after also finishing second in Saturday’s race behind first-time winner Andrea Iannone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Razgatlioglu made his return from injury this weekend after suffering a collapsed lung in a spill at Magny-Cours in France earlier in September.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) finished 12th in the Superpole race at Aragon

The 27-year-old is now 35 points ahead of Bulega with seven races in total remaining, including Race 2 at Aragon on Sunday (13:00 BST).

Rea is also back in action after injuring his thumb in a crash at Magny-Cours and the 37-year-old – 14th in Saturday’s race – will be looking to climb the order in the final race of the weekend.

Behind the top three, fourth in the Superpole race went to Saturday’s winner Iannone with Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) and Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati) the top six.