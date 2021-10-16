World Superbikes Argentina: Dominant Toprak Razgatlioglu clinches victory to extend title lead over Jonathan Rea

Pata Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu won Saturday's first race in Argentina to increase his lead in the championship to 29 points over Jonathan Rea.

Razgatlioglu, who qualified second fastest, led all the way on the Pata Yamaha as he left the rest of the field trailing in his wake.

Reigning champion Rea was five seconds back in a safe second place, with Michael Ruben Rinaldi completing the rostrum on the Aruba.it Ducati.

Pole man Scott Redding crashed out at the first corner and eventually finished in ninth place after managing to re-join the race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of Sunday’s races, Razgatlioglu has extended his lead to 29 points over Northern Ireland man Rea.

The top six was completed by Rea’s Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes in fourth, followed by Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing Ducati) and Michael van der Mark on the factory BMW.

Eugene Laverty, deputising for the injured Tom Sykes for a third round, was 13th.