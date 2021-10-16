World Superbikes Argentina: Dominant Toprak Razgatlioglu clinches victory to extend title lead over Jonathan Rea
Toprak Razgatlioglu produced a totally dominant ride to win Saturday’s opening World Superbike race at the San Juan Villicum circuit in Argentina to extend his lead over Jonathan Rea.
Razgatlioglu, who qualified second fastest, led all the way on the Pata Yamaha as he left the rest of the field trailing in his wake.
Reigning champion Rea was five seconds back in a safe second place, with Michael Ruben Rinaldi completing the rostrum on the Aruba.it Ducati.
Pole man Scott Redding crashed out at the first corner and eventually finished in ninth place after managing to re-join the race.
Ahead of Sunday’s races, Razgatlioglu has extended his lead to 29 points over Northern Ireland man Rea.
The top six was completed by Rea’s Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes in fourth, followed by Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing Ducati) and Michael van der Mark on the factory BMW.
Eugene Laverty, deputising for the injured Tom Sykes for a third round, was 13th.
The Superpole race on Sunday is scheduled for 16:00 BST with race two at 19:00 BST.