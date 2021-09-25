World Superbikes: Dean Berta Vinales dies following crash

Young Spanish rider Dean Berta Vinales.

The 15-year-old is the cousin of MotoGP star Maverick Vinales.

He was involved in a multi-rider crash at Turn 2 at the start of Lap 11.

Saturday’s World Superbike action was cancelled as a result of the tragic accident.

A statement from the organisers said the teenager died after sustaining severe head and thoracic injuries.

Statement in full:

‘Following a serious incident in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 during the Motul SpanishRound at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship round, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of rider Dean Berta Viñales (Viñales Racing Team).

‘The rider suffered severe head and thoracic injuries. Medical vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track, in the ambulance and at the circuit Medical Centre.

‘Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff, the Medical Centre has announced that Berta Viñales has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

‘Berta Viñales was enjoying a recent run of good form in his rookie season in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, claiming a best of fourth place at Magny-Cours in Race 2 and backing it up with sixth in Barcelona-Catalunya Race 2, having set the fastest lap in Race 1. He was showing great potential during the Motul Spanish Round, in the leading group and starting from his best Superpole result of tenth.