World Superbikes: Eugene Laverty pens new BMW deal for 2022

The Northern Ireland rider and Frenchman Loris Baz lead a new two-man line-up in the satellite outfit after Jonas Folger spearheaded the team's maiden challenge this year.

Laverty began the 2021 season in the RC Squadra Corse BMW colours but he was left on the sidelines after only four rounds when internal issues led the team to announce it was taking time out to resolve the problems.

However, Laverty did not ride for the team again this year but the 35-year-old was drafted into the official factory squad as a replacement for Tom Sykes, who was injured in a crash at Catalunya in Barcelona.

Eugene Laverty will remain with BMW for the 2022 World Superbike Championship.

Laverty contested three rounds in Sykes’ absence on the BMW M1000RR and the 2013 championship runner-up will now remain with the German manufacturer next season under the Bonovo action umbrella.

“I’m very happy to continue with BMW Motorrad and join the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team for the 2022 World Superbike season,” said Laverty.

“It is fantastic to remain in the BMW WorldSBK family. The past six months have been tough for me as a rider and so I’m very grateful for the continued support and belief from everyone involved in this project.

“I’m very motivated to repay that faith in my abilities and I feel confident that following a solid winter testing campaign we can arrive ready and competitive at round one.”

The Co Antrim man rode for the factory team in 2020 but was not retained by team boss Shaun Muir this season, with Sykes getting the nod to partner new signing Michael van der Mark.

Ealier this year, it was revealed that England's Scott Redding will leave Ducati at the end of this season to join Van der Mark in the team for 2022.

The final round of the 2021 championship is set to take place at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia from November 19-21.