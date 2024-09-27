World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea back in saddle at Aragon in Spain after injury as returning Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest in FP1
Pata Prometeon Yamaha rider Rea sustained a deep laceration to his right thumb in a crash in the first race at Magny-Cours in France three weeks ago and was forced to withdraw from the remainder of the weekend.
The six-time world champion underwent surgery in France to repair tendon damage and prepare a skin graft before flying home.
Rea was ruled out of last weekend’s ninth round at Cremona in Italy but received the green light to race this weekend in Spain.
He is 12th in the championship standings with three rounds to go after enduring a challenging maiden season as a Yamaha rider following his move from Kawasaki.
Rea’s sole podium result in 2024 came at Donington Park in July, when he claimed third in the Superpole race.
Turkey’s Razgatlioglu suffered a collapsed lung when he came off the ROKiT BMW at Magny-Cours in free practice, ending his chances of adding to a record run of 13 consecutive victories.
After missing all three races in France and being forced to sit out the Italian round at Cremona, his title lead has been slashed from 92 points to 13 by Italy’s Nicolo Bulega ahead of this weekend’s races.
Razgatlioglu was fastest in FP1 at Aragon by 0.465s from American Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW), with Team HRC riders Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona in third and fourth respectively as six tenths covered the first four.
Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista was fifth quickest on the Aruba.it Ducati with team-mate and title contender Bulega in 10th position, 0.960s off Razgatlioglu’s time.
FP2 is scheduled for 14:00 BST on Friday.
