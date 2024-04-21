World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea crashes as Toprak Razgatlioglu fends off Alvaro Bautista for Assen triumph
Northern Ireland rider Rea and his former Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes tangled at the first corner at the start of lap 10 and both riders went down.
Rea was able to re-join the race on his Pata Prometeon Yamaha and completed the race outside the points in 19th place.
The six-time world champion, who finished sixth in Saturday’s race, took fifth in the Superpole race.
Razgatlioglu claimed his third win of the season on the factory BMW after getting the better of Bautista in the closing stages of Race 2.
Once again, the weather at the Dutch track played a part, with rain beginning to fall in the mid-part of the 21-lap race.
Australian Remy Gardner took the lead on his GRT Yamaha from Bautista, who also fell into the clutch of Andrea Locatelli on the Pata Prometeon Yamaha.
Locatelli hit the front after overhauling Gardner, with Bautista following him through.
With the rain easing off again, Bautista was back ahead at the start of lap 16 after Locatelli ran wide.
Razgatlioglu was on the move after starting from ninth on the third row and he closed down Bautista before making a clinical pass on the brakes into the final chicane.
Gardner was also right in contention in third, but with four laps to go the 2021 champion began to open a gap and a blistering final lap denied Bautista the chance to attack.
Razgatlioglu won by 0.625s at the end from Bautista with Gardner four tenths back in third.
Andrea Iannone climbed to fourth on the Team Go Eleven Ducati with Locatelli and Sam Lowes (Marc VDS Ducati) the top six.
Earlier, Bautista won the Superpole race for his 61st World Superbike success.
The Spaniard dropped to eighth early on after a mistake but battled his way through the pack to win by over two seconds from team-mate Nicolo Bulega after passing the Italian on the penultimate lap.
Alex Lowes pounced on Gardner at the final corner to snatch third on the factory Kawasaki with pole man Rea six tenths of a second behind.
Razgatlioglu could only finish ninth in his worst result of the season before he responded in style in Race 2.
After three rounds, Bautista leads the championship with 123 points, six ahead of Razgatlioglu, with Bulega eight points further adrift in third.
Alex Lowes is fourth, 16 points behind series rookie Bulega.
Ulsterman Rea is in 15th position on 23 points.
There is now a break of almost two months before the fourth round of the championship takes place at Misano in Italy from June 14-16.
