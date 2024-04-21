Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland rider Rea and his former Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes tangled at the first corner at the start of lap 10 and both riders went down.

Rea was able to re-join the race on his Pata Prometeon Yamaha and completed the race outside the points in 19th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-time world champion, who finished sixth in Saturday’s race, took fifth in the Superpole race.

Jonathan Rea finished fifth in the Superpole race at Assen before crashing in Race 2 and eventually finishing 19th on the Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Razgatlioglu claimed his third win of the season on the factory BMW after getting the better of Bautista in the closing stages of Race 2.

Once again, the weather at the Dutch track played a part, with rain beginning to fall in the mid-part of the 21-lap race.

Australian Remy Gardner took the lead on his GRT Yamaha from Bautista, who also fell into the clutch of Andrea Locatelli on the Pata Prometeon Yamaha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locatelli hit the front after overhauling Gardner, with Bautista following him through.

Tropak Razgatlioglu won a thrilling second race at Assen in the Netherlands for BMW from Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati)

With the rain easing off again, Bautista was back ahead at the start of lap 16 after Locatelli ran wide.

Razgatlioglu was on the move after starting from ninth on the third row and he closed down Bautista before making a clinical pass on the brakes into the final chicane.

Gardner was also right in contention in third, but with four laps to go the 2021 champion began to open a gap and a blistering final lap denied Bautista the chance to attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Razgatlioglu won by 0.625s at the end from Bautista with Gardner four tenths back in third.

Andrea Iannone climbed to fourth on the Team Go Eleven Ducati with Locatelli and Sam Lowes (Marc VDS Ducati) the top six.

Earlier, Bautista won the Superpole race for his 61st World Superbike success.

The Spaniard dropped to eighth early on after a mistake but battled his way through the pack to win by over two seconds from team-mate Nicolo Bulega after passing the Italian on the penultimate lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Lowes pounced on Gardner at the final corner to snatch third on the factory Kawasaki with pole man Rea six tenths of a second behind.

Razgatlioglu could only finish ninth in his worst result of the season before he responded in style in Race 2.

After three rounds, Bautista leads the championship with 123 points, six ahead of Razgatlioglu, with Bulega eight points further adrift in third.

Alex Lowes is fourth, 16 points behind series rookie Bulega.

Ulsterman Rea is in 15th position on 23 points.