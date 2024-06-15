World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea taken to medical centre for check-up after high-speed crash in race one at Misano
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Northern Ireland rider came off at the fast Turn 13 and cartwheeled through the gravel trap as his Pata Prometeon Yamaha machine was extensively damaged in the incident at the Italian track.
Rea – who got to his feet after the crash – qualified in a lowly 15th place on the grid and has slipped to 16th position in the standings.
He was reported to have sustained a bruised left hand and wrist in the crash and will be assessed again before morning warm-up on Sunday, when the six-time world champion will hope to be passed fit for the Superpole race and Race 2.
Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed victory on the factory BMW at the Marco Simoncelli circuit and has now become the first BMW rider to lead the World Superbike Championship since Marco Melandri in 2012.
Razgatlioglu beat Aruba.it Ducati riders Nicolo Bulega and reigning champion Alvaro Bautista.
Rea’s Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli finished fourth ahead of Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes and Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha).
Razgatlioglu holds a slender three-point lead over Bautista at round four of the championship, with Bulega 10 points further back in third.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.