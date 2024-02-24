All Sections
World Superbikes: Results of the opening race of new season at Phillip Island in Australia

The results of the opening World Superbike race of the 2024 season at Phillip Island in Australia as Nicolo Bulega claims a sensational victory on his debut.
Published 24th Feb 2024, 08:04 GMT
World Superbikes, Race 1, Phillip Island

1 N Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati)

2 A Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +2.280s

World Supersport champion Nicolo Bulega made a dream Superbike debut with a race victory on the Aruba.it Ducati at Phillip Island in Australia

3 A Iannone (Team Go Eleven Ducati) +2.630s

4 A Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team) +4.728s

5 T Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) +5.706s

6 D Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) +8.333s

7 M vd Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) +8.647s

8 D Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati) +9.965s

9 G Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) +11.699s

10 X Vierge (Team HRC) +12.423s

11 S Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) +14.413s

12 A Bassani (Kawasaki Racing Team) +16.668s

13 S Lowes (Marc VDS Racing Ducati) +18.388s

14 M Rinaldi (Motocorsa Racing Ducati) +23.560s

15 A Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) +32.471s

---------------------------------------------------

17 J Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +37.949s

