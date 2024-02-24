World Superbikes: Results of the opening race of new season at Phillip Island in Australia
World Superbikes, Race 1, Phillip Island
1 N Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati)
2 A Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +2.280s
3 A Iannone (Team Go Eleven Ducati) +2.630s
4 A Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team) +4.728s
5 T Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) +5.706s
6 D Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) +8.333s
7 M vd Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) +8.647s
8 D Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati) +9.965s
9 G Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) +11.699s
10 X Vierge (Team HRC) +12.423s
11 S Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) +14.413s
12 A Bassani (Kawasaki Racing Team) +16.668s
13 S Lowes (Marc VDS Racing Ducati) +18.388s
14 M Rinaldi (Motocorsa Racing Ducati) +23.560s
15 A Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) +32.471s
---------------------------------------------------
17 J Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +37.949s