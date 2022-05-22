WSBK Estoril: Jonathan Rea snatches Superpole victory after Toprak Razgatlioglu mistake on last lap

Reigning champion Razgatlioglu had opened a slight gap of around eight tenths over Rea after passing the Kawasaki rider for the lead on lap seven of 10.

However, the 25-year-old lost the front of his Pata Yamaha at Turn 9 on the final lap, gifting Rea the lead. Razgatlioglu somehow managed to save the slide on his elbow and chased Rea over the line, with the Northern Ireland rider holding on by 0.174s.

It was Rea’s 180th WSBK podium for Kawasaki and his 116th victory in the series. The 35-year-old now also holds the record for the longest winning career in World Superbikes of 12 years, 11 months and one day, surpassing Noriyuki Haga.

Jonathan Rea won the Superpole race at Estoril in Portugal on Sunday.

Rea clawed back some ground on championship leader Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati), who finished third on the damp but drying track after winning Saturday’s opening race from Razgatlioglu and Rea.

Bautista fended off Honda’s Iker Lecuona to settle into a comfortable third, 4.9s behind Rea, with Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing) the top six.

Scott Redding was the leading BMW rider in seventh ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Ducati).

Eugene Laverty crashed out on the fifth lap on the Bonovo Action BMW and was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.