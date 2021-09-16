Yamaha unveils special 60th anniversary livery for World Superbike bid
World Superbike title challenger Toprak Razgatlioglu will run a special livery on his Yamaha at this weekend’s ninth round of the championship at Catalunya to mark Yamaha Motor Co.’s 60th year of Grand Prix motorcycle racing.
The striking white and red colour scheme will feature on the Pata Yamaha R1 machines of Razgatlioglu and team-mate Andrea Locatelli.
The GRT Yamaha WSBK team will also run the commemorative colours, as will the GMT94 Yamaha World Supersport-supported team.
Meanwhile, the YART Yamaha Official EWC Team will be racing with Yamaha’s special anniversary livery in the FIM Endurance World Championship.
Turkish rider Razgatlioglu, a double winner in the previous World Superbike round at Magny-Cours in France, leads six-time champion Jonathan Rea by seven points going into this weekend’s races in Barcelona.