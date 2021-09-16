Yamaha unveils special 60th anniversary livery for World Superbike bid

The striking white and red colour scheme will feature on the Pata Yamaha R1 machines of Razgatlioglu and team-mate Andrea Locatelli.

The GRT Yamaha WSBK team will also run the commemorative colours, as will the GMT94 Yamaha World Supersport-supported team.

Meanwhile, the YART Yamaha Official EWC Team will be racing with Yamaha’s special anniversary livery in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

