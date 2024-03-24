Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rea was ruled out of Saturday’s first race at round two of the championship after burning out his clutch and took 13th in the Superpole race on the Pata Prometeon Yamaha.

The six-time champion finally put some points on the board in Race 2 after starting from 13th place on row five and is 17th in the standings ahead of the third round at Assen in the Netherlands (April 19-21).

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista sealed his first victory of the season with the Spaniard’s Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega two seconds behind in the runner-up spot.

Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) finished eighth in Race 2 in the World Superbike Championship at Catalunya in Barcelona on Sunday

Toprak Razgatlioglu was denied a treble as he had to settle for third on the ROKiT BMW – almost five seconds back – after winning Saturday’s opener and the Superpole sprint race.

Danilo Petrucci was the top independent rider in fourth on the Barni Spark Ducati ahead of Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes, while Remy Gardner was the leading Yamaha in seventh for the GRT team ahead of Rea.

Tarran Mackenzie finished 17th on the Petronas MIE Honda while fellow former British Superbike champion Bradley Ray crashed out on the Motoxracing Yamaha.