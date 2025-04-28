Yamaha's Jonathan Rea confirms plans for World Superbike return at Cremona in Italy after injury
The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider missed the first three rounds of 2025 after injuring his foot in a crash during a test at Phillip Island in Australia in February.
The six-time champion has taken the decision to return this weekend following consultation with his medical team in Belfast.
Rea said: “I’m super excited to be come back in Cremona after the injury sustained in Phillip Island.
“It feels like a really long couple of months, but in the last three to four weeks I’ve maximised regaining strength and function of my left foot.
“The injury was a lot more serious than first expected and I just want to thank everybody that was behind me to get back on track, especially the fans and all the messages of encouragement. I feel confident and ready – Cremona is a track that I haven’t raced at before but I was able to spin a few laps in testing last season.
“I’m just so happy to be back with my team and riding my Yamaha R1,” added Rea.
“Since I’ve been away the team has made some great improvements and achieved fantastic results with [Andrea] Locatelli including his first win in Assen, so I’m really motivated to start – to understand what my level is and work from there.
“Can’t wait to see everybody, looking forward to riding again with a smile on my face and trying to have a good weekend in Cremona.”
