Yamaha's Jonathan Rea fastest in wet on final day of first World Superbike test of 2025
The Pata Yamaha rider posted the fastest time in 1:53.058 to lead Team HRC’s Xavi Vierge in the inclement conditions.
Six-time world champion Rea was 13th quickest on the opening day in the dry, when last year’s title runner-up Nicolo Bulega led the way on the Aruba.it Ducati.
Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW Motorrad) was forced to miss the first test of 2025 with a minor finger injury.
Neither Rea nor team-mate Andrea Locatelli undertook a qualifying simulation or time attack, focusing instead on key development items and set-up configuration for the season ahead.
Rea said: “It’s been a positive test and it’s nice to be back. Yesterday we got off to a really good start and wasted no time in getting up to speed.
"I felt good on my Yamaha R1 from the first laps and step-by-step we’ve just built on that.
“Pace was okay, we didn’t complete any time attacks and worked through the development programme. Held up in the garage a couple of times with just some small issues but I was satisfied with the first day.
“Woke up today and the weather was bad obviously, so we only managed wet laps and I did enjoy riding round familiarising myself more with the R1 in these conditions and honestly, we made some really positive changes.
“Big thanks to the crew for their efforts, two days of good information and now we move to Portugal in quick succession to keep putting the package together for Australia.”
Phillip Island in Australia hosts the opening round of the championship from February 21-23.
