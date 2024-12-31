Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight youth motocross champions were crowned at the final round of the Beyond Signage Irish Winter Series Kids Championship at the Magilligan MX Track.

Despite the cold blustery conditions it did not prevent the stars of the future putting on a brilliant show.

The highlight of the meeting featured the battles between between local rider Daniel Devine and English visitor Cohen Jagielski in the GAR & Devine B/W 85 class.

Devine, from Dungannon, was fastest in qualifying on the Mace Newmills GasGas and the 12-year-old, in his first season in the big wheel 85 class, rattled off two wins and a second in Saturday’s racing, beating Magherafelt’s Hayden Gibson in race one and Jagielski in race two.

Daniel Devine (132) and Cohen Jagielski (475) enjoyed some brilliant battles in the B/W85 races at Magilligan. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

In race three he lost out to the 11-year-old Birmingham rider on the JL Cox Cranes Ltd GasGas by 0.516 seconds at the chequered flag after a great race.

On Sunday it was Jagielski who claimed the opening race from Hayden Gibson and Alex McCrea after Devine slipped off before eventually crossing the line in fourth.

Both Devine and Jagielski were heading for a last-lap showdown in race two before the English rider slipped off, leaving Devine to take a comfortable win over Gibson with Jagielski completing the rostrum.

Devine didn’t need to win race three to secure the title however every champion wants to claim their crown with a race victory and the stage was set for a head-to-head between Devine and Jagielski.

The Beyond Signage Irish Winter Series Kids champions are (back row, from left): Charley Irwin, Ethan Gawley and Daniel Devine and (front row, from left) Corey McAleer, Fin Colgan, Zach McCorkell, Marc Bergin and Mason Shields

They didn’t disappoint and had the crowd on their toes throughout the nail-biting race where they were side by side on more than one occasion. At the chequered flag the local rider won by 0.726 seconds from his main rival with Gibson third, claiming his sixth top three of the weekend.

“Cohen gave me a good race,” said the new champion. “I knew he was close and just kept my head down from the start. I’m happy! It was a great weekend and all the hard work has paid off.”

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley on the Ktech, Fluid Plumbing, Derryhale Haulage and AK Motorcycles KTM totally dominated the Bushmills MCC S/W 85 series on his way to the title, winning every race and claiming every hole-shot.

Lurgan’s Mason Sheilds was victorious the Carmichael Cars 65cc championship. The 10-year-old was in brilliant form on his little KTM over the weekend winning five races and finishing third in race three on Saturday behind Caleb Duffy. Over the series he racked up 12 wins on his way to the title.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley (70) dominated the S/W 85 class

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin (Discount Beds Honda) was in superb form, finishing the weekend unbeaten in the Ross Quarry Products 125/250 class, comfortably winning the title.

Ellik Millar won six from six in the ZiggiCig Larne Auto class, however it was eight-year-old Larne rider Marc Bergin who claimed the title.