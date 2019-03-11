Young prospects Eugene and James McManus wrap up successful Spanish tests

Young Northern Ireland prospects Eugene and James McManus have completed a successful test in Spain ahead of the 2019 British championship season.

Eugene will ride a Yamaha R6 in the British Supersport class and spent three days getting to grips with the machine on track at Monteblanco, before travelling on for further testing Almeria.

James McManus will ride for Team 109 Kawasaki in the British Junior Supersport class.

Finally, he wrapped up the test at Cartagena with the E15 Racing Team and McManus is now relishing the onset of the new season, when James will compete in the Junior Supersport class for Team 109 Kawasaki.

“I’ve really enjoyed riding the Yamaha R6 this winter. Despite being very different to the Moto3 I was used to riding I think we have done very well,” said Eugene.

“Whilst I’m realistic about my chances in my first year in the British Supersport I feel as prepared as I could be for the coming season and I have a great team of people around me.”

James was equally upbeat after the tests as he remains on a steep learning curve ahead of his debut year in the British championship.

“Riding in Spain has been so much fun. I feel a lot more comfortable on the bike but I know I still have a lot more to learn,” he said.

“I must thank the Kawasaki 109 team for giving me this opportunity in the British Supersport Junior class.”

The team consists of the boys’ father, Eugene, Jeremy Goodall, Michael King, Aodhan Tolan and Jamie Patterson, son of ex-GP rider Alan and family friend of Eugene McManus senior since the 1980s.