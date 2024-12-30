Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​George Lucas reflected on picking up a racquet as a five-year-old following his MBE “for services to tennis and to sports management and administration”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hillsborough’s ​Lucas was one of four MBE recipients from Northern Ireland’s sporting world named in the New Year Honours list, alongside: Belfast’s Marissa Callaghan (Northern Ireland and Cliftonville footballer, for services to football and the community), Coleraine’s Hannah Scott (Olympic gold medallist, for services to rowing) and Larne’s Claire Taggart (for services to boccia).

“I am delighted to receive this MBE for services to tennis and to sports management and administration in Northern Ireland,” said Lucas. “I first picked up a tennis racquet at the age of five and I am still playing today at 78!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a pleasure to support my local club Downshire Tennis Club Hillsborough, Ulster Tennis and Tennis Ireland in various leadership positions over the years to help grow the sport.

George Lucas has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). (Photo by Sport NI)

“I am a firm believer in the power of sport to change lives and during my eight years as Chair of Sport NI we have worked closely with sports governing bodies to grow grassroots sport and provide pathways for our athletes to compete at the highest levels.

"Club memberships have increased by almost 50 per cent, as we encourage and support more people to take part in sport and physical activity.

"I hope this growth will continue in years to come, as we take inspiration from the incredible success of our athletes in 2024.