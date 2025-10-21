Record four-time Northern Ireland Open champion Judd Trump moved into the last 16 of this year’s edition following a 4-2 victory over Jackson Page at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

The round of 32 in the £550,400 world ranking event got underway on Tuesday night and world number one Trump saw off Welsh youngster Page to set up a meeting with either Gary Wilson or Martin O’Donnell on Thursday in the capital.

Trump - who compiled over 100 centuries in a record-breaking campaign last season - made just one half-century (53) in his latest outing, but his performance was enough to strengthen an already remarkable record in the Northern Ireland Open.

Having lifted The Alex Higgins Trophy in three consecutive years between 2018 to 2020 - bizarrely defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan 9-7 in the final on each occasion - Trump secured a fourth title in 2023, and nearly made it a quintet last year before losing to Kyren Wilson in the final.

England's Judd Trump. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

‘The Ace in the Pack’ has now won 40 of his last 43 matches in the tournament. Such happy memories in this competition could inspire Trump this week to a first professional title since his UK Championship triumph at the start of last December.

Speaking to TNT Sports shortly after his disjointed win over Page, Trump explained that he struggled to get a rhythm because of the conditions - something he described as a reoccurring theme this season.

Whilst Trump is aiming for a 31st ranking event crown, 25-year-old Yuan Sijun is trying to reach his maiden ranking event final. And that could come this week at the Waterfront as the Chinese cueist defeated fellow countryman Long Zehuang, 4-2.

Yuan is set to meet reigning Shoot Out champion Tom Ford in the next round as runs of 75 and 78 helped him to a 4-1 win against world number 16 Chris Wakelin.

The last 32 will resume and conclude on Wednesday with reigning champion Wilson, the in-form Shaun Murphy, four-time world champion Mark Selby – plus home heroes Mark Allen and Jordan Brown some of the names on the schedule.

Wilson is through following a dramatic 4-3 opening round win over qualifier Oli Lines.​

The world number two needed to win the final two frames against world number 62 Lines to keep his title defence on track.

Wilson claimed frame one with the help of a 55 break before Lines levelled via an effort of 79.

A 133 total clearance nudged 2024 world champion Wilson back in front, but 30-year-old Lines strung together the next two frames along with runs of 52 and 64 to move 3-2 ahead and on the brink of causing an upset.

The entertaining contest was taken all the way by Wilson as he made a 61 in frame six, and it was the title holder who established a 42 points lead in the decider before missing a red.

Lines, who is one of the most improved players on the professional circuit in recent times, launched a counter attack but missed a green whilst trying to obtain position on the final red.

It was the final invitation that 10-time ranking event winner Wilson needed as he coolly cleared from the final red to pink to make sure of his place in the next round where he’ll meet Ryan Day. Former British Open champion Day dispatched number 31 seed Matthew Selt, 4-1.

Whilst wearing his maiden Crucible crown, Wilson enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, winning four ranking titles in four different nations.

Elsewhere on day three, Stephen Maguire posted runs of 75 and 63 as he dispatched 2023 world champion Luca Brecel, 4-1.

World number 14 Zhang Anda failed to bolster the Chinese contingent already through to the round of 32 as he was sent packing by the experienced Mark Davis at 4-1.

Zhang's compatriot Si Jiahui did progress as he whitewashed Ka Wai Cheung, 4-0.

Ali Carter ousted teenager Stan Moody 4-3 in another engrossing climax on the main table.

Aaron Hill edged out Barry Hawkins by 4-3, with John Higgins defeating Junxu Pang by the same tally.

Allen and Brown will be in the home spotlight on Wednesday from 7 o’clock against, respectively, Ben Woollaston and Ashley Hugill.