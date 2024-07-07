Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whilst it was not the ending Andy Murray would have wanted at Wimbledon, he will undoubtedly go down as one of Britain's greatest ever sports stars.

The 37-year-old would bring the curtain down on the tournament for the last time in his career with so many unforgettable memories.

Since 2005 when he burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old, where he reached round three, to the farewell at Centre Court in 2024, Murray brought the crowd both at SW19 and in front of the television with him.

It almost seemed that we were effectively serving, volleying and smashing every ball with the Dunblane man, and rueing the defeats and savouring the victories.

Centre court pay tribute to Andy Murray as he brought his career at Wimbledon to an end earlier this week

In the greatest era of tennis, not only did Murray cause problems to the 'Big Three' of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer - he made it the 'Big Four'.

Murray's wait for a Grand Slam would see four successive defeats in finals and who can forget his outpour of emotion when he lost to Federer in the Wimbledon showpiece back in 2012.

However, once the Olympic gold medal was secured a matter of months later against Federer on the very same court, Britain's long wait for a Grand Slam winner would be over as Murray lifted the US Open at Flushing Meadows against Djokovic.

Murray craved the holy grail of winning Wimbledon and the summer of 2013 is one that no-one will ever forget.

Andy Murray celebrates with his trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2013

In a gruelling three-hour battle with rival Djokovic in the final, the Scotsman would win in straight sets and become the first British player to lift the trophy since 1936. The last game to seal victory felt like it lasted an eternity and the relief on Murray’s face was there for all to see.

The accolades flowed as Murray helped GB win the Davis Cup in 2015, before another Wimbledon crown and Olympic gold was added to the honours list in 2016.

Murray stated that being world number one was his next objective and four straight titles in 2016 meant he became the first player outside of the 'Big Three' to hold the position since February 2004.

There was a chance it could be a short stay at the top with Djokovic able to move ahead at the season-ending ATP Finals in London. Murray came through a tricky group, meaning it all came down to the final match of the season to decide the year-end No 1 against familiar foe Djokovic. However, fear not as Murray triumphed 6-3 6-4 to extend his winning run to 24 matches and claim a ninth title of a remarkable season.

With that, he also became the first man to win a Grand Slam singles title, Olympic gold, a Masters 1000 event, and the ATP Finals in the same calendar year.

In a cruel twist of fate, Murray would be robbed of winning more titles on the big stage due to a succession of injuries, which forced him to get career-threatening hip resurfacing.

However, in true Scottish grit, he made his comeback and was able to compete at the highest level – even if the major titles weren’t as common.