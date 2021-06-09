Agony for Ireland women after Spain draw costs place in semi-finals

Roisin Upton scored a penalty in the second minute to give Ireland a dream start in Amsterdam but Begona Garcia pulled Spain level on 12 minutes.

Spain, needing only a draw to reach the semi-finals, dominated the remainder of the game against the sluggish Irish.

Ireland must now earn fifth spot in Amsterdam to book a World Cup berth.

Ireland fell short in their bid to reach the Women's EuroHockey semi-finals after a 1-1 draw against Spain. WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJLENBROEK

In 2018, they secured a surprise silver medal at the World Cup in London, where they overcame the Spanish on penalties in a thrilling semi-final.

Ireland’s Hannah Matthews says the side must deal with the “devastation” quickly ahead of crucial games tomorrow and Saturday.

“For the next few hours, we will feel a bit miserable and sorry for ourselves,” she said.

“But then we just have to pick a point tonight; put it behind us, be a goldfish, forget about it. There’s still a job to do.

“There’s still World Cup qualification on the line and there’s a lot of girls back home that we need to get qualification for next summer.”

Ireland: A McFerran, R Upton, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, N Carroll, H McLoughlin, L Holden, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan

Subs: M Carey, M Frazer, C Watkins, N Daly, H Matthews, D Duke, L Murphy

