​Ronnie O'Sullivan put his World Grand Prix success down to buying an air fryer and smoothie maker and not eating junk food.

Ronnie O'Sullivan poses with the Paul Hunter trophy alongside his children, Ronnie Jr and Lily, after victory over Ali Carter in the MrQ Masters final at Alexandra Palace. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

O'Sullivan stormed back from 4-0 down in Leicester on Sunday to beat Judd Trump 10-7 and win his second title in the space of a week following his Masters success.

"Start of the week I was feeling a bit rough and then I bought myself an air fryer and a smoothie maker," O'Sullivan said on ITV.

"I don't like eating junk food.

"It sorts of puts me in a funny place.

"I started feeling better as the week went on.

"I played some of my best snooker against Ding (Junhui, in his 6-1 semi-final win) and that gave me some confidence because I knew I'd have to play well to do something against Judd."

The Rocket, just as he had done at the Masters, had to call on his powers of recovery after Trump established early command.

He said: "Judd blasted off the table 4-0 and I was thinking 'this could be an early night, like a 10-1 job'.

"I managed to nick a few frames, 5-3 gave me a bit of optimism, and I thought I'd just come out and try, enjoy the battle and see what happens.

"You have to battle against Judd because he's a warrior and the favourite for the World Championship for sure."

World number one O'Sullivan reeled off six straight frame from 7-4 down to claim his 41st ranking title and win £100,000.

"I enjoyed that. I really did," said O'Sullivan.

"I know I'm 48, but when I play snooker I can knock 20 years off and I feel quite vibrant.

"As long as I'm feeling young at the table I don't feel age is an issue.

"I think experience is helping me.

"I've won a lot of tournaments, been around a while and learned a lot about the game.

"I think I'm a better all-round player than I've ever been."

After the win over Ding, match commentator and former world champion Ken Doherty told ITV4 that it was the best session of snooker he had ever seen.

Doherty said: “He’s such an artist, such a genius.