Alison McMaster and Rachel McIntyre grab goals in Premiership wins for Crusaders and Derry City
The third week of the league campaign offered up points across two fixtures – with the weekend focus switching to the Women’s All Island Cup group games.
Crusaders Strikers now share top spot with Glentoran Women in the league standings, having played an extra game, off the 2-0 defeat of Lisburn Ladies at the Bluebell Stadium.
Caitlyn Hamilton forced Lisburn’s Zara Maguire into a fine save before Katherine O’Hare came close for the hosts but was denied by Maddy Harvey-Clifford.
The Strikers broke the deadlock before the hour mark as substitute Alison McMaster enjoyed a rapid introduction with the game’s first goal before Beth Chalmers secured success for Jonny Tuffey’s panel.
Derry City Women fired home four goals without reply at Inver Park to see off Larne Women.
Cache Crumlin-Hawes opened the scoring on seven minutes to convert off a close-range finish from Rachel McIntyre’s approach play.
McIntyre turned from creator to scorer, with an assist by Ellie Redden, before Caoimhe Walsh made her mark.
A stoppage-time fourth goal was finished off by Tara O'Connor-Farren.
This weekend in the Women’s All Island Cup group games, Linfield Women host Sligo Rovers at Midgely Park then Cliftonville Ladies take on Cork City at Solitude.
Glentoran Women hit the road to race Waterford, with Lisburn Rangers away to DLR Waves.
