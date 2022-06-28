Andrew Trimble’s firm Kairos to expand further into global markets

Founded in 2018 by former Ireland and Ulster Rugby player, Andrew Trimble and Belfast-based entrepreneur, Gareth Quinn, Kairos Sports Tech developed a communications and operations platform designed for professional and high performing sports teams to help their athletes perform at the highest level.

With an in-depth, first-hand understanding of the professional sports environment, the team designed the product to be the sole digital interface between a player and a team, providing one central hub for player onboarding, team and personnel schedules, secure messaging, commercial information and performance data.

Based in Belfast and employing 18 people, the company services a number of high-profile sports teams, including teams in the Premier League, NBA, MLB, MLS, and Premiership Rugby, and has its sights firmly set on growth with plans to expand its sales and support teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Thompson, financial analyst at Whiterock Finance, Andrew Trimble, chief executive officer at Kairos Sports Tech and Gareth Quinn, chief operating officer at Kairos Sports Tech

Although only launching in 2021 Kairos already operates across 10 different sports in 12 countries. Having opened a US office last year the company is aiming for significant expansion globally to bolster traction of what is proving to be a best in class product within elite sport.

The company’s expansion plans are backed by £500,000 in funding from Whiterock Finance’s Growth Finance Fund which contributes to a larger amount secured as part of a recent fundraise. Finance for the £30m Growth Finance Fund has been provided by the British Business Bank, Invest Northern Ireland and private investors, Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee (NILGOSC).

Andrew Trimble, CEO at Kairos Sports Tech, said: “We’ve seen huge growth globally at Kairos over the last few years, which really validates an exceptional and best in class platform that can be used by elite teams worldwide in any sport. We’re delighted to partner with Whiterock Finance as we look to further solidify our status as the market leading platform in elite sport. The team at Whiterock have been fantastic through the process, and we can’t speak highly enough of the company.”

James Thompson at Whiterock Finance, explained: “Utilising their combined experience, Andrew and Gareth have created an innovative software solution for a competitive market. Since launching their product in January 2021 they have secured contracts with well-known elite sports teams across the world, which reflects the company’s potential for global growth. We’re excited to support Kairos as they work to expand their team and extend their impressive global success to date.”

The Growth Finance Fund provides loans from £500,000 up to £2 million to established high growth potential SMEs in Northern Ireland. Companies seeking funding must be based in Northern Ireland and demonstrate existing growth.