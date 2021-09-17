Annadale host Lisnagrvey in big Ulster derby clash

In recent years, this tie might have been heavily-weighted in Garvey’s favour but the influx of internationals Tim Cross and brothers Michael and Callum Robson should make a big difference for Dale.

Garvey and Jonny Bell, meanwhile, could not find their full flow against Glenanne a week ago, losing 2-1 but they will be bouyed by the number of chances created with Glens’ keeper David Lawless enjoying a debut to remember in the face of a star-studded forward line.

Three Rock Rovers host Banbridge with the former potentially adding Ross Canning and Mark Samuel to the panel that beat UCD 5-2 last weekend.

Lisnagarvey's Jonny Bell.

Banbridge were frustrated to be caught by a late Monkstown counter-attack but showed they have plenty of strong options.

Philip Brown’s overlapping runs down the right are a big feature while Jonny McKee’s innovation at the apex of their attack is also key.

Pembroke and Monkstown, meanwhile, are both eyeing their first win of the season.

The former will need to keep things tight at the back as their forward line looks to be packed with goals with Julian Dale and Alan Sothern working in tandem.

For Town, Dave Fitzgerald was in fine form in goal last weekend in what is his 18th season in the first team.