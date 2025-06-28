Ellie McCartney has won added a bronze medal to her gold already won at the Euro Under-23 championship in Slovakia

Ellie McCartney has landed her second medal at the European U23 Championships after finishing third in the 100m breaststroke final.

The Enniskillen native, seeded fifth from the heats, took over a second off her qualifying time of 1:08.70 to finish in 1:07.58 for her second medal in as many days.

Estonia’s Enelia Jefimova won the race in 1:06.30 while silver went to Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova in 1:07.50.

Speaking after the race, McCartney said: “I’m quite happy with that swim, it’s nice to get my hands on the wall again and get another medal, the time was just a bit off my PB but that’s understandable when I’m not fully rested for this.

"It was key to control my emotions, especially after last night and then control it again tonight ahead of the 200m breaststroke on Saturday.”

And she certainly did control her emotions as she will go into that final via a strong showing in the heats clocking 2:28.07, the fastest of all competitors, and will take the centre lane for the final at 17.03 (BST).