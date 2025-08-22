(L-R) Race Director Ruth McIlroy, Vincent Mutai, Geoffrey Kamworor, James McIlroy, Lilian Kasait and Mizan Alem

Some of the top athletes in the world of road running are set to descend on Larne this weekend for the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

​The event is now firmly established as one of the world’s premier half marathons, ranked 7th globally in 2024, and attracting some of the best runners in the world, including multiple World and Olympic champions.

Founded in 2020 by James and Ruth McIlroy, the Antrim Coast Half Marathon has grown from just 62 participants to almost 6,000, gaining World Athletics Elite Label status and global recognition as one of the fastest and most scenic half marathons. Athletes from more than 40 countries will compete in the 2025 race.

This year’s edition will feature Olympic and World Champions, as well as some of the fastest half marathon runners in history.

Speaking ahead of proceedings getting under way this Sunday, Race Director James McIlroy said: “To have Olympians, world champions and world record holders choosing to race on the Antrim Coast is an extraordinary endorsement of both the event and Northern Ireland.

"We are proud that the Antrim Coast Half Marathon continues to attract the very best athletes in the world to one of the most scenic and fastest courses on the planet.”

Ruth McIlroy, Race Director, added: “This year’s line-up is without doubt the most competitive in the event’s history.

"To bring together seven-time world champion, Geoffrey Kamworor and fourth fastest all-time female, Lilian Kasait – alongside a host of British and Irish talent – promises an unforgettable contest for spectators and global audiences.”

Unfortunately, Joshua Cheptegei – the current world record holder for the 5000 metres and the 10,000 metres – will be missing from the line-up.

“Joshua is deeply saddened to be missing the race but he is unable to participate due to an illness picked up over the weekend,” explained James.

"However, the race will be jam-packed with runners eager to achieve good times and it will be a thrill to see them do their best against the backdrop of the stunning Antrim coast.”