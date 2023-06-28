News you can trust since 1737
Antrim Coast through to final presentation as they aim to host 2025-26 World Road Running Championships

The Antrim Coast and Northern Ireland is confirmed among the final host regions to present live to World Athletics President Sebastian Coe to host either the 2025 or 2026 World Road Running Championships.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:14 BST- 3 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST

Antrim Coast organisers have teamed up with Clearer Water and Ulster University to form the bid and they expect the event to attract over 35,000 runners from over 160 countries, with the event broadcast across the world if they are successful.

With participants staying 4.3 days and spectators, 3.2 days, plus global coverage, it is estimated the event would have a direct economic impact of over £20 million into the province.

The bid was put together by Antrim Coast Half Marathon founders James and Ruth McIlroy, and Ross Lazaroo-Hood and Sitki Gelmen, co-chairmen of the award-winning Clearer Water.

The Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon 2023 has been approved by World Athletics as an Elite Event
The final presentation will be delivered by Event Director Ruth McIlroy and her team live from Ulster University Belfast Campus on July 4.

The Antrim Coast bid which is primarily situated around Larne is UK Athletics preferred choice to represent the United Kingdom, and the bid has received support from the leadership of all five of the main Northern Ireland parties.

The two successful regions will be confirmed at the World Track & Field Championships in Budapest on August 18.

Ruth McIlroy said: ''It’s exciting to get through to the third and final round of the World Road Running Championship bid, which sits just behind the World Track & Field Championships on the World Athletics roster in terms of scale.

“If successful, it would represent the largest global sports event ever hosted in Northern Ireland.

“With over 35,000 runners from over 160 countries being broadcast across the world, it would be a truly great way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and showcase the beauty of our province and sporting excellence to the rest of the world.”

The Antrim Coast Half Marathon is one of two events in the UK and Ireland to be awarded World Athletics Elite status – with preparations well underway for this year’s race on August 27.

McIlroy added: '‘Both the men’s and women’s elite races have moved on from last year which recorded to UK & Ireland all-comers records, and we will have a similar calibre of start list to a global final, so we could be looking at something very special in August.

’’We have one global superstar distance runner still to announce, which everyone is very excited about and we are waiting further direction from their management company as to when we can go out with their name.”

Set to start in the women’s race to date are Ethiopians Degitu Azimeraw, returning to racing after a second place in London marathon in a time of 2 hrs 17 minutes, as well as previously winning the Amsterdam marathon, and former Great Ethiopian Run winner and fourth pace finisher at the World Half Marathon, Yeineba Yimer.

The men's race will boast no fewer than 10 men inside the magical 60-minute barrier, and three of those inside 59 minutes.

Returning for a third year and trying to make it three wins in a row, is two-time winner of the Antrim Coast, winner of this year’s Los Angeles marathon, UK & Ireland all comers record holder, with a personal best of 58 minutes 33 seconds, Ethiopian great, Jemal Yimer.

Making their Antrim Coast debut this year is second fastest in the world this year with a personal best of 58 minutes 26 seconds, 24-year-old Kenyan sensation, Daniel Mateiko.

UK & Ireland multiple Olympians Paul Pollock, Kevin Seaward and Scotland's Callum Hawkins will look to spearhead the domestic challenge with what is looking like the greatest half marathon ever assembled on UK or Irish soil.

