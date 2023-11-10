Antrim man Jordan Brown has missed out on reaching the second ranking event final of his career after a 9-6 defeat against Tom Ford at the International Championship in China.

Breaks of 75, 117 and 58 helped Brown establish a 3-0 lead in Tianjin, but Leicester man Ford responded to level with runs of 69 and 57.

Brown would win a scrappy seventh frame but Ford made sure the scores were tied 4-4 at the interval with a century of his own.

Once play resumed in the evening session, Brown would win the ninth frame with a total clearance of 134, but parity was restored at 5-5 as Ford came out on top in a lengthy battle.

A foul left Brown with a free ball on the colours in frame 11 and he would complete the clearance to lead 6-5, but yet again Ford replied with a 133 for 6-6 at the mid-session interval.

However, Ford would hit the front with back-to-back centuries to lead 8-6 and the job was completed in the next frame.

Ford will face either world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan or Zhang Anda in Sunday's final but he is already guaranteed to enter the world’s top 16 regardless of the outcome.

O'Sullivan and Anda meet in the semi-final tomorrow, with the winner receiving a first prize of £175,000.

Despite missing out on Sunday's showpiece decider, the deep run in China will help Brown propel up the rankings, where he is currently number 43 in the world.