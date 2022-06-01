Ballyclare welcomes home world champion Neil Duff

Organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and hosted by BBC’s Stephen Watson, the celebration event was attended by Neil’s family and friends, fans, the local community and Elected Members.

Speaking at the event, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb commented: “I am delighted to congratulate Neil on behalf of the residents of Antrim and Newtownabbey! It’s a magnificent achievement to be the first person from Northern Ireland to win the WDF Championship.”

Councillor Webb continued: “As one of my last official Mayoral engagement this term, I am delighted to be here and we are extremely privileged that Neil has taken the time out of his hectic schedule to allow us to celebrate his outstanding achievement. I would like to wish Neil continued success for the future.”

World Darts Federation (WDF) champion, Neil Duff pictured with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb

Duff was thrilled with the reception he received and said: “Northern Ireland fans are the best in the world, and there is nothing like the feeling of coming home to your home town.

"I’m honoured to be recognised by the Council, and I hope the crowd who’ve shown their support tonight enjoyed the event.