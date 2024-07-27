"We're just so proud to be up here representing our country with these girls.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bangor teenager Grace Davison – the youngest member of the Team Ireland panel at just 16 years old – reflected on her Olympics Games debut as “really exciting”.

Davison, Belfast’s Victoria Catterson and Larne’s Danielle Hill – plus Erin Riordan – took part in the Saturday women’s 4x100m freestyle relay heat schedule.

Home eighth in heat one left Team Ireland unable to progress and focus for the group will now turn to next Saturday’s women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paris marked Team Ireland’s first female relay appearance at the Olympic Games since Munich 1972.

Team Ireland swimmers, from left, Danielle Hill, Grace Davison and Victoria Catterson. (Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile)

The time of 3:42.67 proved just beyond the Irish record of 3:41.75.

Hill entered the event with experience from Tokyo but Saturday provided Olympic Games debuts for Catterson and Davison.

“It's really exciting,” said Davison. “I'm privileged to be amongst these girls...I've known them for probably less than they've all known each other but they've made me feel really welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I was really confident walking out with them this morning and I think we all push each other on and that's really special to have in the team.”

Catterson had high praise for Davison.“To be out here with the girls and like Grace only being 16, I think we can all say that she's held herself incredibly,” she said. “All of us, I think at 16 would have been a mess out there - like the crowd that loud and stuff but no, she has held herself so well and we're all so proud to have her on the team with us.

"We're just so proud to be up here representing our country with these girls.

"It's just a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Hill called the debut “incredible”.